1 dead, 1 injured in early Easter morning crash along I-20 in DeKalb County

Investigators have not said if a deadly early Easter morning crash along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County was weather related.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said a Dense Fog Advisory was issued around the time of a crash. Police said officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the crash along I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road.

Dense fog obscures a crash along I-20 in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured another on April 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

Officers found two people suffering serious injuries from the crash. They were taken to an area hospital where one person died, police said.

The DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.