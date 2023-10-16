Man shot to death in gunfight at Gwinnett County apartment complex

Gwinnett County police are investigating a gunfight that left a man dead Sunday night at an apartment complex.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, people living at the Canopy Glen apartments off of the 1600 block of Pirkle Road started calling 911 after hearing lots of gunfire.

"Once they arrived here, and they were canvassing the area, that's when they found the deceased body in between two of the buildings," Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michele Pihera told FOX 5.

One of the buildings faces Pirkle Road. The other faces Hampton Ridge Road.

According to investigators, the man was killed during a shootout between at least two people at the complex. They do not know if the victim was involved in the shooting and have not released his identity.

So far police have not shared any information about the suspect or what led up to the deadly shooting.

"I don't know if it's gang-related, or if it's drug-related, or any other type of motive," Pihera said.

Officials are hoping that someone in the complex can help them piece together what happened.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.