Driver killed in I-20 in tractor-trailer crash in Carroll County identified

One person is dead, and another person was injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 20 in Carroll County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a white Honda car drove into the read of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was identified as 39-year-old Brandy Rodgers of Oxford, Alabama.

Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.,

The crash, which happened just after 4 p.m., closed all westbound lanes just past the Carrollton Street exit . All lanes have since reopened.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway at State Route 61, but the backup extended east of the Tyson Road overpass.

U.S. 78, which runs parallel to I-20 at this point, was also backed up through Carrollton with drivers seeking an alternative route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

