Deadly crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-85 in Jackson County

Image 1 of 14 ▼ A fiery multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and closed all lanes of northbound travel, backing up traffic for miles along I-85 North in Jackson County on Oct. 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief All northbound lanes of I-85 in Jackson County are closed after a multi-person crash. Officials confirmed at least one fatality, but the total number of victims remains unknown. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 140, with reopening estimated around 8:34 p.m.



All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Jackson County were shut down Monday afternoon after a crash that authorities say involved several people and may be deadly.

What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to avoid the area near mile marker 147, where traffic is being diverted to Exit 140. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened before State Route 98 around 4:24 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 traffic website shows all northbound lanes closed with an anticipated reopening around 8:34 p.m., though no live traffic cameras in the area are currently operational.

A Jackson County dispatcher said that there was at least one fatality, but the number of people killed or hurt has not been confirmed. Early reports suggest at least four people were involved in the wreck.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many people were killed or injured in the I-85 crash or what caused the collision.

It’s also unclear when northbound lanes will fully reopen as the investigation continues.