Deadly crash along Mountain Drive in DeKalb County under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 2, 2024 11:26pm EST
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating a deadly crash near the Kensington MARTA station on Monday.

Officers arrived just after 5:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of Mountain Drive near Memorial Drive to find two cars damaged in the collision. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 45-year-old driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The second driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.