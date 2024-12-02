Deadly crash along Mountain Drive in DeKalb County under investigation

Officials are investigating a deadly crash near the Kensington MARTA station on Monday.

Officers arrived just after 5:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of Mountain Drive near Memorial Drive to find two cars damaged in the collision. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 45-year-old driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The second driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.