6 teens enter not guilty plea for deadly Atlantic Stations shooting

The six juveniles who have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting along the 17th Street Bridge which killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson entered "not guilty" pleas in court this week.

Antonio Jackson, A’Micael Aziz, Toney Wilson, Derodney Russell, Demetrius Hill and DeAndre Forston are all being charged as adults despite being 16 years and younger.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined to comment about the pleas.

Zyion Charles, 12, was killed in a shooting on the 17th Street bridge outside Atlantic Station.

Atlanta police officers were initially called around 8 p.m. to Market Street after receiving a report of multiple people shot. Police said an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Atlantic Station security guards had escorted a group of minors for "disorderly behavior." Police said something caused the situation to escalate to gunfire. The shooting itself took place on 17th Street.

Charles and Jackson were gunned down in what authorities have labeled a gang-related incident. The boys are just two of six people shot on Nov. 26, 2022.

Cameron Jackson, 15, died after he was wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner (Source: Family).

In January, Atlanta leaders implemented a curfew at Atlanta Station, saying the decision was in response to the rise in crime across the city. At the time it was announced, officials said it would be strictly enforced. The policy stated no person under the age of 18 was allowed on the premises without a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. Each adult can only accompany a maximum of four minors. No one under the age of 21 was permitted on the property after 9 p.m. A spokesperson for Atlantic Station said there was a 24/7 security team in place and over 500 surveillance cameras throughout the property.