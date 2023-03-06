Fourth arrest in deadly 17th Street bridge shooting, Atlanta police say

article

Authorities in Clayton County say deputies have arrested a fourth suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting along the 17th Street Bridge which killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson.

Charles and Jackson were gunned down in what authorities have labeled a gang-related incident. The boys are just two of six people shot on Nov. 26 on the 17th Street bridge after being removed from the Atlantic Station premises.

Stolen car investigation leads to murder arrest in Clayton County

Derodney E. Russell (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Derodney E. Russell was arrested in Clayton County on an outstanding murder warrant in Fulton County in connection to the deadly shooting.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were following up on a possible stolen vehicles along Flint River Road on Sunday. Deputies say they caught up with it at an area Shell station.

Two young men got out of the vehicle and went into the store. Deputies say the two began to act suspicious when they saw the patrol vehicle pull up and were watching out the window.

Instead of going back to the car, the two walked in the opposite direction of the vehicle, deputies say. That is when the deputies approached.

The sheriff’s office says one began to run, but deputies say he quickly realized he was surrounded and surrendered.

Deputies were able to identify Russell and quickly learned about the outstanding warrant for the Atlantic Station shooting.

The other person was a juvenile who is not facing any charges in connection to that shooting.

Both were taken into custody.

Other arrests in deadly 17th Street bridge shooting

Police investigate a shooting on 17th Street near Atlantic Station. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Three other people are in custody in connection to the shooting deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson.

Atlanta Police announced its third arrest on Dec. 12, 2022. Officer did not release the 16-year-old that was taken into custody. He was charged with party to a crime for murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges.

A 15- and 16-year-old were previously charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault and a gang-related charge.

There is no word on when Russell will make his first appearance.