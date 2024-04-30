Dead black bear blocks lane of major Dunwoody road

article

Metro Atlanta drivers are used to wild delays to their morning commutes, but drivers on Georgia 400 had an even wilder than usual one on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the body of a large black bear has partially blocked one of the lanes on the major road.

The incident happened just past the Pitts Road overpass.

Police diverted traffic away from the carcass until crews could remove it. The road has been cleared now.

A Sandy Springs officer told FOX 5 that the call came in as a deer that had been hit, but when officers arrived at the scene, they realized that the animal on the road was no deer.

According to Dunwoody officials, they've recently received calls from people in the area saying they saw a black bear near Dunwoody Crossing and East King Point Circle.

Officials say black bears are generally not aggressive and should be avoided as much as possible.

Residents should also try to secure any outside sources where bears may be feeding.