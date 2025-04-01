Daycare worker accused of body slamming child in Coweta County

The Brief Samantha Hertzog, a daycare worker in Coweta County, was arrested for allegedly body slamming a child onto a cot during naptime, charged with first-degree cruelty to children. The incident occurred on March 21 at Big Blue Marble Academy, and the sheriff's office released blurred video footage showing Hertzog's actions. Hertzog was taken to Coweta County jail and later released on a $2,500 bond, with the daycare cooperating in the investigation.



A daycare worker in Coweta County is under arrest for allegedly body slamming a child onto a cot during naptime.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the daycare worker as Samantha Hertzog, 33, of Newnan.

Samantha Hertzog (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

FOX 5 obtained body camera footage of the arrest at her apartment complex in Coweta County on March 26. The charge is first-degree cruelty to children, a felony.

Video release by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments leading up to when investigators say a daycare worker body slammed a child. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office also released a 16-second video clip from inside the daycare. The video is heavily blurred because the room was full of napping children on cots. The sheriff’s office says that from their unedited footage, they could tell Hertzog got up from where she had been sitting next to a child and went over to the victim. Our video stops there, but the sheriff’s office says their video shows Hertzog kicking the cot and then bending over, body slamming the child down onto the bed, injuring her face.

What they're saying:

"Our deputies responded to a local urgent care where the mother had taken the child for her injuries," said Cpl. Chris Ricketson.

The sheriff’s office says the attack happened on March 21 at the Big Blue Marble Academy on Bailey Station Road in Coweta County.

They say Hertzog was brought to the Coweta County jail where she was eventually released on a $2,500 bond.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a worker at Big Blue Marble Academy on Bailey Station Road in Coweta County was arrested. (FOX 5)

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says the daycare has been cooperative in the investigation.

Video release by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments leading up to when investigators say a daycare worker body slammed a child. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)