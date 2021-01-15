Dawsonville woman makes a miraculous recovery after a house fire

A woman who nearly lost her life during a fire in Dawsonville in September is heading home from the hospital.

Angela Frady was inside of the home she shared with her mother when the house erupted in flames.

"I lit a cigarette and the whole house went up in flames. It knocked me to the floor and I was there screaming thinking this is the day that I die," Frady said.

She said she noticed a small area of the house that wasn't covered in flames. Her strength in the next few minutes is likely what saved her life.

"So, I ran out the back door through that way. My body was still on fire," Frady said.

Frady was in a coma for about three months. At the time, she said her doctors gave her just a 5 percent chance of survival.

Advertisement

She suffered severe burns, kidney failure, and infections.

"I remember lying on the bed and I couldn't breathe. I asked God to come lie down with me because I couldn't do it on my own," she said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Her mother, Carolyn Hayes, wasn't home when the fire started.

Hayes has lived in the home for nearly two decades.

The home and their belongings were a total loss and Hayes was terrified she'd lose her daughter too.

"None of that mattered to me. All I was praying for was her to make it through," Hayes said.

Frady will leave Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday, though her recovery is far from over.

She's relearning to do basic things, like walk, but she said she'll be back to her old self in no time, thanks to her faith and strength.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Frady said she's looking forward to spending time with her mother and brother, as well as her goats and chickens.

"It's been a hard road but I'm excited to go home," Frady said.

Frady and Hayes lost all of their belongings in the fire.

They plan on rebuilding the home.

You can help them by donating here.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.