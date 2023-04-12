Inmate charged with 2021 murder of teen in Georgia motel room

article

Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly 2021 shooting of a teenager at a Georgia hotel.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the search for the gunman began on April 17, 2021, when officers with the Dawson Police Department responded to a call about a shooting.

Arriving at the Deluxe Inn, officers found 17-year-old Ykedria Lowe shot to death inside one of the hotel's rooms.

The investigation revealed that Lowe had been shot several times during some sort of earlier altercation.

After nearly two years, investigators say they identified the suspect in the shooting as 28-year-old Camry May. The Dawson man was already in custody at Hancock State Prison on unrelated charges.

May is now charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of commission of a felony by a felon with a firearm, and eight counts of criminal street gang activity.

The GBI is asking anyone who may have information about the case to call investigators at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the GBI tip line by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).