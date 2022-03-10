Deputies searching for runaway 15-year-old Dawson County girl

article

Dawson County deputies need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from home and hasn't been seen since.

Officials say 15-year-old Angela Taylor left her home in a black 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with her puppy.

Taylor is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall. She has brown and blonde shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

The missing teenager was last known to be wearing a blue and white tie-dye shirt, pajama pants, and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Taylor, please call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE