Daunte Wright protests: Crowds gather in Atlanta over police killing

Protestors gathered in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, three days after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota at a traffic stop.

The former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who allegedly shot Wright, Kim Potter, was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday. She resigned from the police department Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department released body camera video on Monday, saying that Potter believed she was reaching for her taser and instead fired her gun.

The shooting has sparked protests across the U.S. In the Twin Cities metro area, the fallout led to multiple days of protests, violence and looting.

Daunte Wright shooting: Live updates from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

The shooting comes in the middle of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

