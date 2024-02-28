Date Night Wednesdays: East Cobb’s Tin Pin Game Bar

Every Wednesday this month, we’ve been searching for Metro Atlanta’s best "date night" options. And now that we’ve learned how to scratch like a DJ, sip tea like a royal, and roll ice cream like a pro — it’s time to battle it out on some of the best pinball machines and arcade games of all time!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours getting competitive at the new Tin Pin Game Bar, a retro-style arcade attached to Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in East Cobb. The arcade game selection inside will take you straight back to those long summer days of the 1980s, when getting a high score on "Ms. Pac-Man" felt like life’s most important achievement. The pinball machines, meanwhile, are curated by Atlanta’s own "pinball wizard," Kevin Grillo, previously featured on Good Day Atlanta for his expertise on the machines. You want to understand how a pinball machine works and how to win the game? Kevin’s the guy to ask.

And the best part about being attached to a Tin Lizzy’s Cantina? The restaurant's menu is available in the Game Bar, which means you and your date can snack on nachos and tacos while sipping on margaritas and beer, all while trying to impress each other with your gaming skills.

Tin Pin Game Bar is located at 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 1510A, in Marietta at Avenue East Cobb — click here for more information on hours and to check out the menu. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside, wrapping up our month of "date night" adventures with some real fun and games!