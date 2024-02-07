Date Night Wednesdays: DJ lessons at Atlanta’s Scratch Out Loud

Valentine’s Day falls right in the middle of February — so, every Wednesday morning this month, Good Day Atlanta is on the hunt for the best "date night" options in town.

First up is a return visit to one of our favorite places: Scratch Out Loud, the DJ experience created by DJ Princess Cut and E Hall. The founders say they created the Castleberry Hill business as a way to celebrate the culture and legacy of DJing, while also teaching a new generation how to handle the turntables. In other words, it’s a "DJ school" — and your final exams might just have you scratching, blending, and mixing classic hits by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and SWV!

Scratch Out Loud offers single and six-week sessions — but for date night, there’s a special Sip & Scratch experience which includes two adult beverages to go along with the DJ lesson. And something brand-new is the Sober & Scratch session, which offers non-alcoholic cocktail options. Oh, and did we mention Blooms & Beats on Feb. 22, which includes an hour DJ session and a floral workshop?

For more information on booking some time with Scratch Out Loud (located at 141 Mangum Street Southwest in Atlanta), click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning of "cutting up" with DJ Princess Cut and E Hall!