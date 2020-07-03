Data shows confirmed rate of new coronavirus cases, tests dip slightly in Georgia

After a series of record-breaking days, the daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia on Friday has dipped a bit, but so has the number of tests.

As of 3:20 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed 90,493, a 24-hour increase of 2,784.

The most cases continue to be in the metro Atlanta area with 9,085 cases in Gwinnett County, 7,913 in Fulton County, 6,381 in DeKalb County, and 5,507 in Cobb County, according to the GDPH.

Current hospitalizations in Georgia is now at 11,653 with 2,413 ICU admissions, the GDPH reports. That's an increase of 153 new hospitalizations and 24 new ICU patients since Thursday.

Thursday saw a record-setting number of tests processed by the GDPH with 31,713, but Friday that rate dropped by 10,806 new tests. The GDPH reports 20,907 new tests bringing the total tests to 1,065,629, of which 901,217 were viral or "swab" tests.

There are growing concerns about testing over the holiday weekend with some testing sites closing until Monday. In addition, there are concerns over social distancing and mask-wearing as people try to celebrate this Independence Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

