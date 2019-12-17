Data breach confirmed on Marietta's utility payment system
MARIETTA, Ga. - The city of Marietta said some of its residents' credit card information could have been compromised.
It's related to a data breach that hit the city's utility payment system called Click2Gov.
According to officials, customers who made payments on the city's website between August 26 and October 26 with a credit card could be at risk.
The software company confirms its fixed the issue and said it will offer free credit monitoring.