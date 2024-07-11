Dashcam video: Driver in custody after high-speed chase on I-285

article

A wanted man is now in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cobb County and Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on July 5 around 2 a.m., they were contacted by Cobb County police about a chase on Interstate 285.

Officers say the 28-year-old driver, later identified as Jarrett Sharp, rammed a police cruiser while trying to get away.

Dashcam footage from an Atlanta patrol vehicle showed the car weaving in and out of traffic as it sped down the interstate.

Officers were able to stop the car by using a PIT maneuver but say Sharp then fled into the woods near the highway.

The man was quickly caught and taken into custody.

In addition to his outstanding warrants in Cobb County, Sharp is now charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction, and multiple traffic violations.