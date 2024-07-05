Expand / Collapse search
Danny Trejo's wild water balloon brawl at 4th of July parade

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 12:09pm EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

Danny Trejo fight at July 4th parade

Actor Danny Trejo got into a fight in Los Angeles after someone threw a water bottle at him during a 4th of July parade.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The 4th of July celebrations in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn when actor Danny Trejo, 80, found himself in a fistfight with a parade goer. 

The scene unfolded at the Sunland-Tujunga California parade, meant to honor America's birthday. Trejo, cruising in one of his prized vintage cars, suddenly became the target of a mischievous water balloon.

In true Hollywood fashion, Trejo, the tough-guy star of "Machete," leapt from his car like an action hero. He then threw a punch at the man who had allegedly thrown the water balloon. 

Cell phone videos captured the chaos, including a moment where Trejo, in a fit of rage, grabbed a green foldable chair. He was then seen being restrained by a woman in the crowd. 

The crowd had dispersed by the time police officers arrived and no arrests were made.

Trejo told TMZ that he's sad the incident happened and he has nothing but love for the parade. 