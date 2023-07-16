Missing Jackson County man last seen near Barrow County line

article

Jackson County deputies are hoping someone can help them in their search for a man who went missing Saturday.

Officials say Danny Lamar Cash was last seen in the area of Savage Road near the Barrow County line.

Cash is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of around 215 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a gray T-shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information about where Cash could be, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 706-387-3784.