Danity Kane star Dawn Richard sues Diddy for sexual assault: report

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 11, 2024 3:59pm EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
NEW YORK - MAY 18: Rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs (R) and singer Dawn Richard (L) announce the host, nominees and performers for the 10th Annual BET Awards at 230 Fifth Avenue on May 18, 2010 in New York City.

Former Danity Kane star Dawn Richard has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs alleging he sexually assaulted her, according to a report from Page Six. This comes just a day after a judge ordered the mogul to pay a $100 million default judgment in another sexual assault case.

Richard met Diddy in the mid-2000s during MTV's filming of the hit show "Making the Band." She and four other women who competed on the reality tv show were signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records to form the group "Danity Kane."

Sean "Diddy" Combs with Shannon, Wanita, Aundrea, Aubrey and Dawn of Danity Kane

Richard has since accused Diddy of inhumane treatment, sexual assault and said she witnessed him physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

RELATED NEWS: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging rape, abuse

According to the report by Page Six, the singer also said she also saw Diddy's late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter leave a studio crying with bruises on her face in 2005. While working with Diddy, Richard claimed he forced her to rehearse for 48 hours without sleep.

Diddy's $100M sexual assault lawsuit

The legal troubles continue for Sean "Diddy" Combs after a judge ordered the music mogul to pay $100 million to a Michigan man who says he was sexually assaulted by combs in 1997.

In 2009, the "Showstopper" singer later joined another group formed by Diddy called "Dirty Money." The trio included herself, Combs and R&B singer Kalenna Harper.

During that time, the singer alleged Combs touched her inappropriately multiple times and made disturbing remarks about her body.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

According to Page Six, Richard is seeking compensatory damages "for mental pain, anguish and emotional distress; punitive and exemplary damages; and for him to cover her attorneys’ fees."