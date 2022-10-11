2 young Dalton teens wanted after stealing car, crashing it in Gwinnett County, police say

article

Police are asking the public to help search for two Dalton teenagers who stole a family members’ car and crashed it in metro Atlanta. The two girls are still missing.

Kara Sosebee, 14, and Kadence Patterson, 15, were waiting at Sosebee’s mother’s work place on Monday, waiting to be picked up, the Dalton Police Department says. Instead, they stole a vehicle belonging to one of Sosebee’s relatives, police said.

The car was found by Gwinnett County police. A witness told police they saw the two girls running from the wrecked car at the intersection of Lee Road and Telida Trail in Snellville. Police say the girls jumped a fence as they ran away.

Kara Sosebee is described by police as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Kadence Patterson is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with dark blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

The witness on Tuesday described to police similar clothing as was described in their missing person report.

Investigators believe they have ties to the Clayton County area, but might still be in Gwinnett County.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or the Dalton Police Department.