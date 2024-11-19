Dahlonega man arrested at his home for multiple drug offenses

A 59-year-old Dahlonega man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses following a probation violation investigation.

Tony Lamar Sullens was taken into custody on Nov. 15 at his home in Dahlonega. During a search of the property, law enforcement officials discovered over 600 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 80 suspected hydrocodone pills, and over 110 suspected alprazolam pills.

Sullens now faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He has been booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

The investigation involved the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and encourage anyone with information about drug activity to contact the GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.