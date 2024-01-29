Dacula High School student with gun arrested last week

article

A student at Dacula High School was arrested on Jan. 26 after bringing a gun to the school, according to a letter sent home to the school community.

The letter says that the administration was alerted by a student at the start of the day. The school resource officer was immediately notified and they located the student and took him to a secure location for questioning.

During a search, a gun was found.

The school's principal says the student did not point the gun at anyone or threaten anyone with it.

Principal Marisol Devarez also said that the student was arrested and will face criminal charges. Additionally, he will face the maximum school disciplinary consequences.