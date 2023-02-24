DA Fani Willis labels prosecutorial oversight bills 'dangerous,' questions timing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis clashed with Republican lawmakers Thursday over legislation to create a "Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission."

The measure would give that commission the power to discipline, remove or forcibly retire district attorneys or solicitors-general that they determine have not performed their duties.

In a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Willis questioned the timing of Senate Bill 92 and two others filed this year to create more oversight over prosecutors in Georgia.

"In 2020, we went from having five district attorneys that were minorities to 14 that were minorities," said Willis.

State Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, pushed back on that idea.

"For you to come in here and try to make this about racism—that this bill is directed at any district attorney or solicitor because of racism is absurd and it's offensive and it's a racist statement on its own," said Sen. Cowsert.

A separate measure, filed by state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, would make it easier for voters to recall a prosecutor. Residents would need to collect signatures from just 2% of registered voters.

"For every elected office in the state, it's 35%. Why for this one group of people would you make it 33% less? 'Cause they can't win at the polls," said DA Willis.

Rep. Gaines said he drafted the legislation because he believes the district attorney in his area, Deborah Gonzales, is failing at her job. He also takes issue with her deciding not to prosecute certain crimes.

"On day one, our DA put in a memo out to the public--I will not prosecute any drug charges for personal use," said Rep. Gaines. "You know, that is not the role of the DA. The role of a DA is to look at each individual case and make a decision under their oath of office whether to prosecute that individual or not."