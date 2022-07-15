DA considers calling former President Trump in front of grand jury in election probe

A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has told the FOX 5 I-Team she is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath before the panel. The special grand jury is investigating whether former President Trump and others interfered with the 2020 election.

The DA’s office also said several people, already subpoenaed as part of the probe, have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted. FOX 5 Senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell has confirmed Willis sent so-called target letters to 16 alternate electors, who cast Electoral College votes for Trump in December 2020 even though he hadn’t won in the state of Georgia.

The developments underscore the accelerating nature of the investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors, who for more than a year have been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia.

The special grand jury was seated in May at Willis’ request and has been investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in Georgia as the Republican desperately tried to cling to power after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump continues to insist that the election was stolen, despite the fact numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even his own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.

Willis has confirmed that the investigation’s scope includes a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, Trump urged Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said during that call. "Because we won the state."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly described his call to Raffensperger as "perfect."

Willis has also said that her team is looking into a November 2020 call that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made to Raffensperger and false claims of election fraud that were made by former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others during December 2020 legislative committee hearings at the state Capitol.

Graham and Giuliani are among the Trump associates Willis is trying to force to go to Atlanta to testify before the special grand jury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report