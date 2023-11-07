Overdosing Georgia man found with enough fentanyl to kill well over 100K people

Deputies have arrested a man accused of possessing enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office found the opioids alongside other drugs at a home off of Flowery Branch Road in Cumming.

Jail records show 65-year-old James Hall remained behind bars Tuesday as he faced a slew of charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

On Nov. 3, first responders were called to the residence where two people were experiencing suspected overdoses. One of them, the office says, was Hall.

"What makes this very interesting is while the deputies were on scene, they saw illegal drugs in plain sight," Stacie Miller, Director of external communications for the sheriff's office, tells FOX 5. "So, that kind of caused them to call our taskforce, and it went from there."

A spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Task Force found methamphetamine, a handgun, marijuana and about ten ounces of fentanyl. (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Miller says the Johns Creek and Forsyth County Task Force found methamphetamine, a handgun, marijuana and about ten ounces of fentanyl.

The DEA's website says one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill about 500,000 people. By our calculations, ten ounces is enough to kill more than 140,000 people.

"It's just so inconceivable for me to believe," said Cleveland Chadwick, who owns the home law enforcement responded to on Flowery Branch Road.

He says Hall has been his tenant for years.

"I think it was somebody else, but if it was him, then I'm through. I don't condone something like that. There's no excuse for dealing drugs."

The sheriff's office says the other person found inside the home alongside Hall is okay after receiving medical treatment.

Hall remains in the Forsyth County Jail.