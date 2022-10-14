Search for missing 10-year-old McDonough boy

article

Police in Henry County are searching for a 10-year-old boy they consider a "critically missing person."

Steven Ramsey was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Salem Ridge Court in McDonough, the Henry County Police Department says.

Police say the child was blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jogging pants, and white Air Force One sneakers, with a black and gray Adidas book bag.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and video can also be texted to 770-220-7009.