'Critical' missing 9-year-old, investigators ask public to help search

The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) is asking the public to help look for a critical missing 9-year-old child.

Roderick Streeter Jr. was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Police said he was wearing a light blue "Kipp Strive School" polo shirt, navy blue slacks and gray boots.

If you have seen him or know where he could be, please call 911 immediately or contact SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.