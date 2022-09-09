Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta

Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks.

"We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."

FOX 5 learned about the brazen crimes as part of a series with Atlanta police that goes zone-by-zone with area police majors to learn about their biggest challenges and possible solutions.

Atlanta police warn theft from homes and vehicles, domestic and gang violence plague their third zone, which includes neighborhoods such as Mechanicsville, Summerhill, and Adair Park. Police say partnerships with other departments and increased surveillance cameras help.

Major William Ricker knows the area well. He started his career as an officer in Zone 3, back when the Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium stood there.

Major Ricker says he has watched the crime here evolve over the years and policing tactics have too.

"We partner with Georgia State and we've teamed up with their bike patrol," he said.

Numerous homeowners with doorbell cameras have registered their devices with the police which lets them know there could be footage, should a crime take place nearby.

Businesses who register their cameras can help police catch criminals in the act in real time.

Many of those crimes in these residential areas are car break-ins.

Police say criminals are on the hunt for weapons and they need your help to cut back on those costly crimes.

"When you go somewhere, clean your car," Ricker said. "Do not have anything visible inside that car."

Atlanta police representatives tell FOX 5's Alex Whittler they have tried to provide families with counseling resources to find ways to deescalate domestically violent situations.

Next week, FOX 5 will head to Zone 4, southwest Atlanta. If you live there, or know someone who does and have a topic something you would like to ask the police, send her a message.