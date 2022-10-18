Crime show to feature FBI’s mot wanted, suspect in 2002 DeKalb County cold case murder

A man wanted for murder in DeKalb County is still on the run more than 20 years after the crime. The 2002 murder has landed Juan Carlos Mayorga on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Mayorga’s case will air on the ID channel series "In Pursuit with John Walsh" Wednesday night. Officials with the show said they hope someone who sees it may be the key to his capture.

The wanted fugitive is accused of shooting and killing a man with an AK-47 assault rifle on July 8, 2002, at a residence in DeKalb County. FBI officials believe the motive was jealousy over a female acquaintance.

Warrants were issued for his arrest the following day, but he’s been on the run since. Authorities believe he’s been able to evade arrest using aliases.

"He has at least five different aliases, also he stands 5-foot-6…at the time he went on the run he weighed about 150 pounds…in addition he has ties to the state of North Carolina and Mexico," said Michelle Sigona, one of the producers of the shows.

Sigona said the goal is to help law enforcement officials track him down by raising awareness about the case that’s been unresolved for so long.

"This particular case is, again, from many years ago, but it doesn’t mean this person can’t be found and it doesn’t mean that someone—especially in your audience that maybe remembers this case or has information about him—hopefully they’d be able to come forward," she explained.

Sigona said Walsh has been assisting authorities with capturing fugitives for more than 30 years.

"John Walsh has helped to find fugitives in more than 40 different countries and he’s had tremendous success," she said.

For anyone with information that can help investigators, she is urging them to text or call the "In-Pursuit" Hotline number to submit an anonymous tip at 1-833-3-PURSUE.

"Just have the courage, if you’re able to…to come forward, to help with these cases because there’s just so many victims and so many people who need help," Sigona added.

FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb County Police and the Atlanta FBI field office for additional details on their efforts to track down Mayorga, but did not hear back from either as of Tuesday evening.

If you have any information that can help, you can also contact the FBI directly to submit an anonymous tip here.