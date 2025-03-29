Crime scene at Flat Shoals Park; witnesses say 2 people shot

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A large police presence was seen at Flat Shoals Park off Flat Shoals Road near Georgia 314 in Clayton County on March 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a park near Riverdale.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Friday at Flat Shoals Park off Flat Shoals Road near Georgia 314.

What we know:

FOX 5 found a large crime scene with bullet holes covering one car and saw a person being taken away in handcuffs.

Witnesses say a shooting took place in the park.

What we don't know:

Clayton County police officers at the scene refused to provide additional details. Multiple calls and emails to the department were also left unreturned.

It was unclear what condition the victims might be in. FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by witnesses and FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo, who responded to the scene. FOX 5 is waiting for the police to provide more details.



