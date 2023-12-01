Crews still working on water main break on Wesley Chapel Road Friday morning

Crews were still working on Friday morning to repair a water main break on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, according to officials.

The northbound lanes of Wesley Chapel near Snapfinger Woods Drive were closed to traffic late Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should avoid the area until the repair is made.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management say a private contractor his a 20-inch pipe on Thursday.

Customers in the area may experience low water pressure or no water pressure while the repairs are being made.