Crews respond to building where tractor-trailer hauling lumber crashed in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - First responders are working to clear a tractor-trailer carrying lumber that apparently crashed into a self-storage facility on Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County emergency officials have not explained what caused the crash, but SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive and saw the vehicle resting on its side lodged into a storage unit.
The trailer still had lumber strapped to it.
The truck appeared to have damaged a fence surrounding the storage units and light pole. There was damage in the parking lot next door to the self-storage facility.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details and if there were injuries.
SKYFOX 5 video of a lumber truck crashed into a business on Snapfinger Woods Drive near a self-storage facility. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
