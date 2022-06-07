Crews respond to building where tractor-trailer hauling lumber crashed in DeKalb County

article

First responders are working to clear a tractor-trailer carrying lumber that apparently crashed into a self-storage facility on Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County emergency officials have not explained what caused the crash, but SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive and saw the vehicle resting on its side lodged into a storage unit.

The trailer still had lumber strapped to it.

The truck appeared to have damaged a fence surrounding the storage units and light pole. There was damage in the parking lot next door to the self-storage facility.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details and if there were injuries.

SKYFOX 5 video of a lumber truck crashed into a business on Snapfinger Woods Drive near a self-storage facility. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.