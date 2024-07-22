Crews to demolish old Mount Vernon Highway bridge, I-285 lanes impacted

Crews are preparing to say goodbye to the old Mount Vernon Highway Bridge in Sandy Springs.

Demolition is set to start on Monday on the bridge, which crosses over Interstate 285.

The project is expected to last over the next few weeks after GDOT crews remove the bridge piece by piece.

The bridge has been shut down since September 2023 when it was severely damaged in a tractor-trailer crash.

Traffic impacts from Mount Vernon Highway Bridge destruction

While crews work at the scene, traffic slowdowns and lane closures will be in place on I-285 for around four weeks from Monday to Saturday.

Officials say up to three eastbound lanes on the interstate from Riverside Drive and three westbound lanes from Long Island Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic pacing will also be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers should prepare for some delays and look for alternate routes.

New Mount Vernon Highway Bridge opened

Part of the replacement Mount Vernon Highway Bridge opened in April.

Officials say the new bridge will have additional sidewalks and multi-use paths for pedestrians. The pedestrian access remains closed until a later date.

The bridge replacement is part of a larger project, known as the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension, which will add another lane on the westbound side of the interstate from Roswell Road to Riverdale Drive.

For more information on the project, visit its website.