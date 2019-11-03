Crews continue to restore gas to Alpharetta, Milton customers after outage

Atlanta Gas Light is close to fully restoring gas to houses in Milton and Alpharetta following a major outage.

More than 700 customers were cut off Friday after gas pressure issues near a construction site on Rucker Road.

As of Saturday night, crews managed to restore gas to all but 45 customers.

Officials say the problem required crews to go door-to-door to restart the pilot lights in furnaces, water heaters, and stoves.

Of the 45 customers still without gas, the company says that they were "not home after multiple visits" and that they have left tags with customer car numbers to call to get their gas restored.

"We have resources ready (Saturday) and (Sunday) to respond quickly once we are contacted and restore service," the company said in a statement to FOX 5.

Advertisement

Atlanta Gas Light officials are warning anyone in the area impacted to not restart their pilot lights on their own.

For more information visit atlantagaslight.com.