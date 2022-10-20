Police: Tattooed suspect caught using stolen credit card at McDonough Home Depot

article

Henry County police are searching for a tattooed suspect wanting for defrauding a McDonough Home Depot multiple times in two days.

Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the suspect made multiple purchases at the Home Depot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

On both days, police say the suspect used a stolen credit card.

Investigators described the suspect as having multiple tattoos on both arms and was seen driving a gray or silver Jeep.

If you have any information that could help police identify the man, call investigators at 770-288-8265, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips to 770-220-7009.