Creating a colorful 2020 at Atlanta painting studio

If being a little more creative is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, painting could be the outlet you’re looking for. But if the idea of a blank canvas it just a little too intimidating, a studio in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood might just give you the courage (...including the liquid kind!) to get started.

We spent the morning at Painting with a Twist, a studio which offers informal group classes and step-by-step instructions toward creating a masterpiece. Started by a pair of friends in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Painting with a Twist has grown into a hugely successful chain with nearly 300 studios located in more than 40 states. There are several franchised studios here in Metro Atlanta, including in the Edgewood Retail District of Atlanta.

Chances are you’ve either already been to a painting studio like this or seen posts about one on social media. But if not, here’s how it works — the studio hosts “painting parties” in which groups are given all the supplies and instructions needed to create a colorful canvas. What kind of parties? We’re talking date nights, bachelorette parties, family days, and basically any other reason people would want to get together to do something fun. Open classes are also scheduled for individuals or small groups.

Oh, and what about that liquid courage? Painters are encouraged to bring their own bottles of wine or favorite beverages to sip on while they work!

For more information on locations, schedules, and pricing, you can visit the Painting with a Twist website here. And if you’re ready to be wowed by the creativity of the Good Day feature team, click on the video player in this article to watch our live segments from Painting with a Twist’s Edgewood studio!