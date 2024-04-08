Serious crash shuts down all lanes of Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta

article

Cobb County police and first responders are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle accident in Marietta early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Johnson Ferry Road between Oak Lane and Post Oak Tritt Road.

SKYFOX 5 saw over a dozen emergency responders working to extract someone from the vehicle, which suffered severe damage after hitting a tree.

Police have not shared any details about the crash or the driver's condition.

All lanes are shut down in both directions as crews work on the scene.

Drivers should expect major delays and try Roswell Road or Holly Springs Road as alternate routes.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.