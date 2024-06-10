Crash involving overturned dump truck shuts down part of I-285

article

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles is blocking lanes on both sides of the Southside Perimeter.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 285 between Jonesboro Road and Moreland Avenue.

Officials say a tractor-trailer crashed into a dump truck heading east, causing the truck to overturn and roll over onto the westbound lanes.

The truck remains on its side, and there's significant damage to the barrier wall.

Three eastbound lanes are blocked, and two westbound lanes are shut down on the interstate.

Drivers should avoid the area and use Interstate 20 as an alternate route.