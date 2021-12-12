All southbound lanes reopen after crash on I-575 in Cherokee County

article

A wreck stopped traffic from moving south on Interstate 575 in Cherokee County for a couple of hours on Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a crash that shut down all lanes on I-575 Southbound at State Route 92.

Officials said the wreck involves serious injuries.

At 1:45 p.m., southbound traffic on I-575 was backed up north of Ridgewalk Parkway.

Woodstock Police said all traffic was being diverted onto Hwy 92 and Towne Lake Parkway while the road was closed.

Drivers west of I-575 could use Interstate 75 or Bells Ferry Road as alternate routes. Drivers east of the stalled interstate could use Canton Road and rejoin at the Canton Road Connector.

One lane was reopened shortly before 3 p.m. and the second lane reopened about a half-hour later.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

