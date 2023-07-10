Multiple crashes reported Monday morning on metro Atlanta interstates

There have been multiple crashes reported on interstates around the metro Atlanta area this morning.

The most recent crashes include one on Interstate 75 southbound in Clayton County just past Jonesboro Road.

In Fulton County, Interstate 85 northbound at Virginia Avenue was the site of another crash.

A crash on Georgia State Route 400 (GA-400) southbound in Sandy Springs resulted in heavy delays for drivers.

The crash happened right before Interstate 285 and several lanes were blocked.

A crash was also reported earlier in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Delk Road.

Additionally, a crash on Hiram Douglasville Highway in Paulding County resulted in a road closure. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says multiple vehicles were involved.

