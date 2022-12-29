Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

Image 1 of 6 ▼ This image provided by GDOT shows an accident near I-20 and Anderson Avenue in Atlanta on Dec. 29, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash.

Atlanta police confirm officers were working a crash in the area, but did not release too many details.

A witness told FOX 5 they saw a vehicle go over the edge of the overpass, but investigators have not confirmed this.

Images provided by GDOT shows crews working on both Anderson Avenue and above on the overpass along I-20.

FOX 5 saw a woman in handcuffs being escorted into a patrol car from a wrecked SUV along I-20. It was not clear if that woman was being arrested in connection to the crash.

The number of cars involved, extent of injuries, and cause were not immediately known.

GDOT showed traffic was backed up for several miles due to the crash.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 11 p.m.