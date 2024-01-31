Crash shuts down I-75 south past Hwy 5 in Cobb County

All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 past Highway 5 in Cobb County due to a wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported on I-75 south past Canton Road.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (FOX 5 Atlanta)

It's unclear exactly how many cars are involved, but authorities said emergency personnel were at the scene.

SKYFOX 5 could see at least three wrecked vehicles. Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles along the interstate, with multiple police vehicles blocking the lanes.

No word yet on when authorities will have the lanes reopened.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.