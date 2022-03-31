Lanes re-open on I-85 south after crash causes major shutdown

article

Southbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Meriwether County re-opened after Georgia State Patrol shut them down during a crash investigation.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said there were multiple crashes in the backup between vehicles exiting at Highway 29 in Granville.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries and what led up to the crash.

