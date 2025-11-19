Crash, diesel spill shut down Tractor Supply entrance in McDonough

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Emergency crews block the entrance to Tractor Supply Company on Highway 81 East in McDonough after a crash with entrapment and a diesel spill on November 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Crash at Tractor Supply entrance caused a diesel spill and left one person trapped. Henry County police shut down the Highway 81 East entrance during cleanup. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.



Henry County police say the entrance to a Tractor Supply Company store in McDonough was shut down Wednesday after a crash caused a diesel spill and left someone trapped.

What we know:

Officers said the accident happened at 1565 Highway 81 East. Crews responded to the scene and confirmed there was entrapment along with a spill that forced authorities to close the entrance while they worked.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until crews finish clearing the scene.

What they're saying:

Police shared the alert in a message saying, "Please be advised that there is an accident with entrapment at the entrance of Tractor Supply Company, located at 1565 Hwy 81 E in McDonough. The entrance is currently shut down due to a diesel spill. Please use alternate routes."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the crash, how severe the entrapment injuries are, how much diesel spilled, or how long the entrance will remain closed.

Police have also not released information about the number of vehicles involved or whether any citations will be issued.