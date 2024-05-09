Crash closes I-85 NB lanes near SR 20 in Gwinnett County, police say

Three lanes of Interstate 85 near State Route 20 in Gwinnett County have reopened after a crash earlier this morning, according to Gwinett County Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

All lanes of Interstate 85 north are temporarily closed because of a crash, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

The Accident Investigation Unit is responding to the crash in the northbound lanes just south of SR 20.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m.

No other information has been given at this time. Check back for updates.