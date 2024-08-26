Crash along I-285 at Flat Shoals Road leaves at least 2 critically injured

Image 1 of 9 ▼ At least three vehicles became tangled in a critical-injury crash along I-285 near Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County on Aug. 26, 2024. (FOX 5)

A major crash is blocking three lanes of traffic along Interstate 285 near Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just after 3 p.m. to see a vehicle under a tractor trailer and a truck pulling a trailer involved in the crash. Another minivan was also involved.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue, two people had to be pulled from their vehicle. Both were rushed in critical condition to an area hospital.

One other person suffered moderate injuries.

Three lanes of northbound traffic were being blocked.

The crash remains under investigation.

