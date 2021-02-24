Expand / Collapse search
Crane in Midtown 'reinforced' as crews work to dismantle it

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Midtown
ATLANTA - The crane that has been leaning high above Midtown since Friday has been reinforced according to the construction company using the equipment.

The crane is located at 1105 West Peachtree near the corner of 12th Street.

A part of West Peachtree Street will still remain closed for the week as crews work to dismantle it.

Work continues on crane removal

Crews continued to work on an unstable crane high above Midtown Atlanta that has been in danger of falling since Friday.

A spokesperson for the general contracting firm Brasfield & Gorrie released a statement Wednesday that reads in part:

"Crews again worked through the night on Tuesday, making progress on assembling structures necessary to safely dismantle the crane. The meticulous steps to reinforce the crane and install new structural members are part of the plan to safely dismantle the crane this week. We are mindful that many people are impacted by this situation; we are working as hard and as fast as safely possible with the goal of dismantling the crane safely."

The company said it is putting up those displaced by this incident in hotels and will be working with nearby businesses to assess the impact.

"We have the utmost appreciation for the assistance of city officials and the tireless efforts of all involved in working to resolve this situation," the statement concluded.

Last Friday morning, one of the hydraulic cylinders used to take down the crane malfunctioned, causing it to lean.

The crane's instability forced officials to evacuate several buildings in Atlanta and close the surrounding streets.

No timeline has been given for the complete removal of the crane.

