Deputy fires at stolen tractor-trailer swerving into cars on I-85

A Coweta County deputy shot a suspect driving a stolen tractor-trailer during a chase on Interstate 85, officials said on Tuesday.

The police activity shut down a portion of Interstate 85 on Tuesday in Coweta County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office confirmed a chase began after a person driving a stolen tractor-trailer avoided a traffic stop. Officials said the driver swerved to strike multiple innocent drivers on the highway.

"Due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement personnel, CCSO Deputies used deadly force during the chase to disable the vehicle," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The suspect is in custody and was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's assistance.

Georgia State Patrol said troopers are investigating the crash, which aloes involved a Coweta County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the police investigation is at Sharpsburg McCollum Road on I-85.

Investigators closed all northbound lanes on I-85 for a period of time, but GDOT indicated two of the three lanes were opened at around 1:17 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw two lanes apparently open to traffic. The chopper captured images of a tractor-trailer cab surrounded by squad cars and law enforcement apparently examining.

